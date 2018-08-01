1 읽는 중

NAM JOO HYUK Becomes Victim of Excessive Physical Contact at Filipino Fan Meeting

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

The disrespectful behavior of some fans during Nam Joo Hyuk's Filipino fan meeting caused huge controversy.

The actor's Filipino fan club apologized

On July 29, Nam Joo Hyuk attended a fan meeting organized by a Filipino local fashion brand, Penshoppe. While he was invited together with Sandara Park, he encountered an unexpected mishap during the group photo session.

According to the videos that captured the situation, several Filipino fangirls rushed towards his side all at once, groped around his body, and tried hard to grab his waist and arms. The actor clearly looked uncomfortable at these disrespectful actions of the fans.

As these videos spread across the Internet, criticism poured over the mismanagement of the host and the inappropriate physical contact of the fans. On July 30, Nam Joo Hyuk's Filipino fan club uploaded an apologizing letter, saying, "On behalf of all the fans, we apologize for the mishap that took place at the fan meeting."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

