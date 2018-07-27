PARK SEOJOON ♥ PARK MINYOUNG Have Been Dating for 3 Years?

Rumors about actor Park Seo Joon (30)'s romance with actress Park Min Young (32) came up to the surface.

Reportedly, these two seemed quite suspicious in the behind scenes!! xoxo

They starred in recently ended tvN drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, taking the role of vice president of the group and his secretary.

Meanwhile, Sports DongA on July 27 has disclosed that they've been in a relationship for 3 years, implying that they were couples prior to appearing on the drama.

Closely acquainted officials also conveyed that they've kept their relationship a secret even to their nearest ones.

Previously, there once was a romance rumor between these two with their Instagram posts.

Hats and shoes Park Min Young has put on were identically captured in the video uploaded on Park Seo Joon's Instagram.

While many of the drama audiences have desired and expected their romance to continue in reality, they responded that the two actually seemed quite suspicious in the behind scenes.

Drama sets full of laughter, kisses, and consideration, who wouldn't be envious?

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

