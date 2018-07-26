WATCH: WANNA ONE's 'Sweet Voice' KIM JAE HWAN Covers BTS' Song

1 읽는 중

Photo from V Live Screenshot, BigHit Entertainment

Wanna One's main vocal Kim Jae Hwan covered BTS' song on a live broadcast!

A beautiful song covered with a beautiful voice!!

On July 25, Jae Hwan aired a live broadcast via Wanna One's official V Live channel. As it was his very first solitary live broadcast, he seemed shy at first, but soon let out all of his charms, especially his talent in singing and playing guitar.

While he presented acoustic versions of Wanna One's songs, including Kangaroo, Light, and Energetic, he chose BTS' The Truth Untold as the last song he'd like to perform for his fans.

Before singing, he expressed his love for the song by saying, "This song is amazing. It's kind of what I want to say to Wannables. The title is The Truth Untold. I hope my true heart to be conveyed…."

Just like his sincere wish, he passionately sang the song, and melted the ears of his fans.

Check out Jaehwan's cover of BTS' The Truth Untold from below!

And also his cover of singer DEAN's song instagram.

Wanna One kicked off their world tour on June 1 in Seoul, and after many stops, they now have concerts left in Hong Kong(July 28, 29), Bangkok(August 4, 5), Melbourne(August 17), Taipei(August 25, 26), and Manila(September 1).

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

