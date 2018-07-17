1 읽는 중

This Idol Member Looks Like a Combination of BTS' JIN & JIMIN!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt(left), TS Entertainment(right)

A male idol resembling BTS' Jin and Jimin at the same time is garnering attention.

Handsome+Handsome=Handsome!

This boy is Youngjae, the main vocal of B.A.P.

Youngjae has eyes with mono eyelids, sharp jawline, and full and sexy lips, all of which are facial features similar to Jin and Jimin.

Photo from TS Entertainment

Photo from TS Entertainment

The way he does makeup is also similar. Youngjae usually puts on shadows and liners of brown color, and this makeup makes him look more similar to Jin and Jimin.

In fact, Youngjae is known to be close to his look-alike, Jin. They are both members of the 'idol game-fam' which is a group of male idols who are good game players. They are occasionally spotted, playing games together in between busy schedules.

B.A.P, the group Youngjae belongs to, debuted in 2012 with the fierce title track, Warrior. They're having hiatus at the moment.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

