Why Did BLACKPINK Fall Out of Billboard Chart in Just One Week? An Analyst Suggests a Solution!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

According to a recent analysis, BLACKPINK should make more frequent comebacks in order to increase the possibility of entering the Billboard charts.

Hmm, makes sense!

It's been told that the Hot 100 chart, the main single chart of Billboard, decides the rankings by multiplying 1 point for paid streaming data(Spotify, Youtube Red), 0.67 point for advertisement based streaming(Youtube), and 0.5 point for programmed streaming(Pandora), and then radio airplay and sales data are added up.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK debuted on Hot 100 chart at No.55 with their first mini-album, and their Youtube subscriber count exceeded 9.3 million at the point of July 10. They are also holding a concert at Kyocera Dome, Japan, in upcoming December.

Regarding all these, researcher Lee Ki-hoon of Hana Financial Investment explained, "It became possible for BLACKPINK to enter Billboard charts just with their Youtube views. However, this time they went out of the chart in just a week, because most of their fans streaming on Youtube are from Southeast Asia where paid subscribers barely exist."

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

In case of BTS, who's still in the chart for six consecutive weeks, the researcher analyzed that, "It's because a lot of BTS' fans are based in America and Mexico where Youtube Red subscription service is provided. "

He further said, "BLACKPINK has an opportunity like BTS in front of them. Their Youtube subscribers went over 9 million, so if they make a frequent comeback and expand their fandom in the Americas where paid streaming rates are high, they can go as far as holding a global tour."

Moreover, he added, "They also haven't released enough number of songs for a concert to be held. Therefore, fandom expansion through frequent comebacks is anticipated."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

