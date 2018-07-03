1 읽는 중

BTS Reacts to BLACKPINK's 'PLAYING WITH FIRE'???

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Video of BTS members reacting to BLACKPINK's music video is spreading on Youtube. If you just type in the keyword 'BTS REACTION TO BLACKPINK', you can get a lot of search results on Youtube.

Beware, ARMYs & BLINKs!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

At the point of July 2, videos with titles such as 'BTS REACTION TO PLAYING WITH FIRE', 'BTS reaction BLACKPINK As If It's Your Last', can be easily found on Youtube. Each video clip has garnered 2.8 million and 1.3 million views each.

But are these 'real' videos of BTS members reacting to BLACKPINK's music video?

They are NOT!

[BANGTAN BOMB] BTS &#39;MIC Drop&#39; MV reaction - BTS. Photo from Youtube

[BANGTAN BOMB] BTS 'MIC Drop' MV reaction - BTS. Photo from Youtube

The original video is the clip released last year November, in which BTS members watched and reacted to the music video of MIC DROP one hour before its official release. In other words, BTS is not watching BLACKPINK's MV, but they're watching their own MV.

It looks like some fans are editing videos like this because they think the two groups go well together. As both of them are two of the most representative groups of K-pop, these kinds of excessive interest and love are being poured down on them.

But we should be aware that they're 'fake'. Don't be deceived!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

