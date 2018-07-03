OFFICIAL: iKON is Coming to Manila, Bangkok… For Their Very First World Tour

Starting upcoming August in Seoul, iKon is holding their very first World Tour.

Are you ready, Philippines and Thailand…?

YG Entertainment on July 2 (KST) through an official blog delivered a news on iKon's first world tour iKON 10`8 CONTINUE TOUR. Beginning August 18 in Seoul, the group is visiting Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and more. Further details on accurate dates and venues will be announced afterward.

iKon debuted in 2015 currently is affiliated in YG Entertainment as the youngest group, and is living under the same roof with BigBang, Winner, and BLACKPINK.

