Q. Which Body Part Are You Most Confident In? V's Answer Was…

Where are the body parts BTS members are most confident about themselves? Of course, there's no doubt that all of them are flawless from head to toe. But if they were to pick one part?

Can't agree more with you, V!

Jin picked his 'eyes'.

RM chose his 'proportion'.

Suga also said 'eyes'.

J-Hope said 'hands'. He added 'my pretty hand', 'my cute hand'.

Jungkook was proud of his 'thighs'. He didn't forget to say that 'ARMYs like them'.

Jimin said 'eyes' and 'thick lips'.

Then, which body part is V, who had even been selected as 'the world's most handsome guy', most confident about?

V wrote, "Well, for me, it's everything," and further noted, "My eyes are long, big, without double eyelids. My nose is big and sharp. I have a charming mole. My lips are red like cherry and I have even teeth. My eyelashes are long."

V is full of confidence about his own eyes, nose, and lips. Well, it's a fact nobody can deny!

