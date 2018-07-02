1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Q. Which Body Part Are You Most Confident In? V's Answer Was…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Where are the body parts BTS members are most confident about themselves? Of course, there's no doubt that all of them are flawless from head to toe. But if they were to pick one part?

Can't agree more with you, V!

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Jin picked his 'eyes'.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

RM chose his 'proportion'.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Suga also said 'eyes'.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

J-Hope said 'hands'. He added 'my pretty hand', 'my cute hand'.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Jungkook was proud of his 'thighs'. He didn't forget to say that 'ARMYs like them'.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Jimin said 'eyes' and 'thick lips'.

Then, which body part is V, who had even been selected as 'the world's most handsome guy', most confident about?

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

V wrote, "Well, for me, it's everything," and further noted, "My eyes are long, big, without double eyelids. My nose is big and sharp. I have a charming mole. My lips are red like cherry and I have even teeth. My eyelashes are long."

V is full of confidence about his own eyes, nose, and lips. Well, it's a fact nobody can deny!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT