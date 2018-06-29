1 읽는 중

"Thank you, Korea!" Mexicans Say They'll Start Streaming BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Coca Cola (left), photo from online community (right)

Nobody would have firmly believed in Korea's victory in the World Cup game between South Korea and Germany on June 27.

It's hilarious!

Nonetheless, South Korea beat Germany, the leading country of the FIFA world ranking by scoring 2:0, which ultimately lead Germany and South Korea to be eliminated in the group stage.

While people all over the world including Germans were pretty shook up by South Korea defending the World Cup champion Germany, Mexico was the only country delighted to be saved from the elimination.

And the fun part was that along with Korea's victory over Germany, BTS' popularity in Mexico together accelerated.

BTS' title song FAKE LOVE is climbing back up Mexico's iTunes Chart and the song was played out through the local radio. Everyone in Mexico seemed like a BTS stan now as the citizens showed nonstop appreciation toward Koreans.

By calling Koreans, the "honorary Mexicans", many people tweeted out they'll start streaming K-pop and that they've found a new Latino-Korean anthem Airplane pt.2.  With this quite amusing yet absurd phenomenon, some guessed that BTS' World Cup Coca-Cola advertisement seems to have worked successfully.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

