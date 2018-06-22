JO JUNG SUK ♥ GUMMY Announced Their Wedding to Take Place This Fall

Actor Jo Jung Suck (38) and singer Gummy (37·Park Ji Yeon) announced their marriage to take place this upcoming fall.

Congrats on your wedding!!!

Entertaining industry on June 21 revealed, "The couple is getting married this fall. The wedding date is yet to be set but will be arranged after a meeting between families of bride and bridegroom."

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy are a well-known couple among celebrities. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance in 2013 and have been dating for over 5 years. They've become closer in the common ground of "music" as Gummy is a popular ballad singer while Jo Jung Suk is an active actor in film, drama, and musicals.

Even after going public with their relationship, they did not seem uncomfortable talking about their loved ones in official appearances. The time when Jo Jung Suk received the grand prize in MBC's Acting Award, he appreciated thanks to Gummy "To Gummy, Ji Yeon who've enjoyed watching my drama Two Cops, I really feel thankful."

Previously when he was asked about marriage in an interview, he said, "People frequently ask about our wedding. We don't have a specific plan at this moment but we would marry when the tide serves. I'll let you know then. I think I should be careful in talking about this issue."

Jo Jung Suk debut with the play The Nutcracker in 2004 and successfully screen debut with film Architecture 101. His appearance in the films and dramas; The Face Reader, The Fatal Encounter, My Love, My Bride, My Annoying Brother, The King 2 Hearts, Oh My Ghost, Don't Dare to Dream famed him and he even appeared in numbers of musicals including Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Amadeus. He embraced different fields in acting, established himself as an actor possible of multi-playing.

Gummy debut in 2003 with the first album Like Them and had many hit songs such as If you return, We should've been friends, Lost Memories, Childish adult, Sorry, You're my everything, and a lot more.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com