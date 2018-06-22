1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JO JUNG SUK ♥ GUMMY Announced Their Wedding to Take Place This Fall

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Actor Jo Jung Suck (38) and singer Gummy (37·Park Ji Yeon) announced their marriage to take place this upcoming fall.

Congrats on your wedding!!!

Entertaining industry on June 21 revealed, "The couple is getting married this fall. The wedding date is yet to be set but will be arranged after a meeting between families of bride and bridegroom."

Jo Jung Suk and Gummy are a well-known couple among celebrities. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance in 2013 and have been dating for over 5 years. They've become closer in the common ground of "music" as Gummy is a popular ballad singer while Jo Jung Suk is an active actor in film, drama, and musicals.

Even after going public with their relationship, they did not seem uncomfortable talking about their loved ones in official appearances. The time when Jo Jung Suk received the grand prize in MBC's Acting Award, he appreciated thanks to Gummy "To Gummy, Ji Yeon who've enjoyed watching my drama Two Cops, I really feel thankful."

Previously when he was asked about marriage in an interview, he said, "People frequently ask about our wedding. We don't have a specific plan at this moment but we would marry when the tide serves. I'll let you know then. I think I should be careful in talking about this issue."

Jo Jung Suk debut with the play The Nutcracker in 2004 and successfully screen debut with film Architecture 101. His appearance in the films and dramas; The Face Reader, The Fatal Encounter, My Love, My Bride, My Annoying Brother, The King 2 Hearts, Oh My Ghost, Don't Dare to Dream famed him and he even appeared in numbers of musicals including Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Amadeus. He embraced different fields in acting, established himself as an actor possible of multi-playing.

Gummy debut in 2003 with the first album Like Them and had many hit songs such as If you return, We should've been friends, Lost Memories, Childish adult, Sorry, You're my everything, and a lot more.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT