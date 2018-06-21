1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK To Confirm Their Appearance on a Variety Program 'Running Man'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

The "revolution" of BLACKPINK is spreading its field in the sector of variety programs.

"BLACKPINK is the revolution"

It's reportedly said that not all but some of the members will appear in SBS' flagship program Running Man. Expectations are high in that it is a program that owns a huge global fandom, and especially popular abroad. As BLACKPINK has recently made a comeback and has received positive responses, the group raises expectations on how each member will melt into various entertainment programs.

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

BLACKPINK is creating a "revolution" like their lyrics from FOREVER YOUNG "BLACKPINK is the revolution". The group dominated Korean online music sites with their first mini album SQUARE UP released on June 15 and topped the iTunes album chart in 44 countries. It is proving its potential by reaching the top in Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

In less than two days after the release of their music video on YouTube, the hits have surpassed 50 million. They swept 10 million views in just six hours after the disclosure, 20 million views in 13 hours, 30 million views in 23 hours, and 40 million views in 27 hours. BLACKPINK is actively promoting their album after a year of an interval.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT