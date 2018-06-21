BLACKPINK To Confirm Their Appearance on a Variety Program 'Running Man'

The "revolution" of BLACKPINK is spreading its field in the sector of variety programs.

"BLACKPINK is the revolution"

It's reportedly said that not all but some of the members will appear in SBS' flagship program Running Man. Expectations are high in that it is a program that owns a huge global fandom, and especially popular abroad. As BLACKPINK has recently made a comeback and has received positive responses, the group raises expectations on how each member will melt into various entertainment programs.

BLACKPINK is creating a "revolution" like their lyrics from FOREVER YOUNG "BLACKPINK is the revolution". The group dominated Korean online music sites with their first mini album SQUARE UP released on June 15 and topped the iTunes album chart in 44 countries. It is proving its potential by reaching the top in Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

In less than two days after the release of their music video on YouTube, the hits have surpassed 50 million. They swept 10 million views in just six hours after the disclosure, 20 million views in 13 hours, 30 million views in 23 hours, and 40 million views in 27 hours. BLACKPINK is actively promoting their album after a year of an interval.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com