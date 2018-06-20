Lyrics of BTS' Song Was Used for a Lecture on Depression



Magic Shop is a fan song made by Jungkook for ARMYs. "I made this song for you ARMYs. I hope it can console you guys," said Jungkook in BTS Comeback Show aired on Mnet. Now, it looks like Jungkook's wish is coming true for sure.

At a school in Brazil, BTS' song, Magic Shop was used for a lecture on depression.

On June 15, an ARMY living in Brazil, wrote on her Twitter, "Today in my school there was a lecture about depression and anxiety. A lot of people got pretty emotional. In the end, they handed out a paper with a piece of Magic Shop. I was really happy that BTS' lyrics were part of this awareness for the whole school."

Along with this writing, she uploaded a picture of the paper that has Magic Shop's lyrics written in the Portuguese language.

Below is the part that was quoted in this paper.

I know you're hesitating

Because even if you tell your true heart

It all comes back as scars in the end

I won't say anything obvious like 'Cheer up'

Instead, I'll tell you my story

I always wanted to be the best

So I was always impatient and nervous

Comparing myself to others became my life

And my ambition, which used to be my weapon, became a leash that suffocates me

But then, as I looked back

I feel like I actually didn't wish to be the best

I wanted to console and move your heart

I want to take away your sadness and pain

Would you believe me

If I say I was afraid of everything too?

-Magic Shop, BTS

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com