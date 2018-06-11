"Thanks For Ignoring Us All This Time"…BTS Rap Line To Release a Song for the "Haters"

Celebrating 2018 BTS FESTA, rapper line RM, SUGA, and J-HOPE released a song.



BTS FESTA is an event where members celebrate their debut anniversary June 13 with ARMYs. Starting two weeks ahead of the anniversary day, this annual celebration provides many gift contents for ARMYs including new photos, funny profiles, video content, special songs, radio programs, and more. These contents are disclosed in a stacked sequential order via official SNS, Youtube, and Soundcloud sites.

Lucky you haters! This song is dedicated to you guys

BigHit Entertainment on June 11 released a song entitled "Ddaeng", and all 3 of the rappers participated in this song's production.

Solely dedicated to the "haters", Ddaeng conveys the sorrow and anger that members felt till now. (▶Click to listen to the song)

Thanks Thanks Thanks

Thanks for ignoring us all this time

Thanks to you

We received so many things

Stadium, Dome, Billboard

Thanks to you, friends from small companies

I hope you guys become big businesses

We'll keep getting messed up as you wish

So please keep worrying about us

End

https://soundcloud.com/bangtan/ddceremony

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

