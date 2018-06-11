1 읽는 중

"Thanks For Ignoring Us All This Time"…BTS Rap Line To Release a Song for the "Haters"

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Celebrating 2018 BTS FESTA, rapper line RM, SUGA, and J-HOPE released a song.

BTS FESTA is an event where members celebrate their debut anniversary June 13 with ARMYs. Starting two weeks ahead of the anniversary day, this annual celebration provides many gift contents for ARMYs including new photos, funny profiles, video content, special songs, radio programs, and more. These contents are disclosed in a stacked sequential order via official SNS, Youtube, and Soundcloud sites.

Lucky you haters! This song is dedicated to you guys

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

BigHit Entertainment on June 11 released a song entitled "Ddaeng", and all 3 of the rappers participated in this song's production.

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Solely dedicated to the "haters", Ddaeng conveys the sorrow and anger that members felt till now.  (▶Click to listen to the song)

Thanks Thanks Thanks
Thanks for ignoring us all this time
Thanks to you
We received so many things
Stadium, Dome, Billboard
Thanks to you, friends from small companies
I hope you guys become big businesses
We'll keep getting messed up as you wish
So please keep worrying about us
End

https://soundcloud.com/bangtan/ddceremony

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

