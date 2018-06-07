BTS To meet 5th ARMY on June 13, Celebrating Their 5th Debut Anniversary

Celebrating 5th debut anniversary of BTS, members are going to spend times with ARMY.

On June 5, BigHit Entertainment via official SNS announced an information on 2018 BTS PROM PARTY-RE;VIEW & PRE;VIEW happening on June 13, 8 pm at Seoul Yongsan-gu Blue Square Interpark Mall.

This party is intended for 5th generation of ARMY, BTS global official fan club with a dress code of "corsage".

Previously on June 1, BTS forewarned the release of diverse contents such as OPENING CEREMONY, BTS NEWS, BTS PHOTO COLLECTION, CHOREOGRAPHY VIDEO, REHEARSAL STAGE CAM and 小確幸 LIST through a schedule of '2018 BTS FESTA'.

Having their debut day of June 13 ahead, BTS is holding a 'BTS FESTA' where members disclose the contents in consecutive orders that they participate in.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com