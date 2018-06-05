Why BTS Got No Choice But To Love ARMYs…

ARMYs' never fail BTS ♥

American artists who've attended 2018 Billboard Music Awards got wildered by ARMY's splendor.

A video clip uploaded on Youtube lively featured the atmosphere at the venue. ARMYs have been screaming each time BTS members got mentioned or shown up on the screen.

Kelly Clarkson was the MC of the night, and she introduced the performer. A great cheer went up from the crowd whenever singers like Dua Lipa and Camilla Cabello were introduced. And once the name of "BTS" came out from Kelly Clarkson, an incomparable cheer burst from the audiences.

Kelly Clarkson and others got startled. She then moved on to introducing Janet Jackson but the name was lost in the crowd. She screamed once again "I didn't hear you, I said Janet Jackson!"

Other famous singers who sat near BTS weren't able to conceal their astonishment. They kept gazing around by the cheers.

Afterward, Kelly Clarkson came up again on stage with pink earplug prior to BTS' performance. She introduced BTS as "the world best boy band".

Although it wasn't BTS' first visit to BBMAs, they could have been discouraged among outstanding pop stars. However, the pop stars were the ones who got intimidated by ARMY's cheer. ARMYs were always there to make BTS as the leading role.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

