BTS Mentions ARMY When Asked About the Meaning of Receiving an Award at BBMAs

BTS spoke about their thoughts on winning the Top Social Artist award for two consecutive years at the Billboard Music Awards.

"As much as ARMYs are proud of us, we are proud of them too"

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul. On this day, RM spoke about winning the Top Social Artist award for twice in a row.

He started, "It was the second win in a row, and 'Top Social Artist' is a somewhat unfamiliar word, so we thought a lot about the meaning of this award."

He went on, "We got letters from our fans saying that our music changed their lives, or that their tough day was consoled with our music and performance. These words had significant meaning to us. By receiving this award, we could think once again, how 'social' is about the 'society' and how it's all related to us. "

Jimin further added, "ARMYs were there for us everywhere we went. As much as ARMYs are proud of us, we are proud of them too. We believe we got this award thanks to all the support from our fans. We thought we should show better performance."

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 Billboard Music Award in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com