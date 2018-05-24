1 읽는 중

BTS JIMIN Tells His Feelings about the Death Treat

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jimin of BTS spoke about his feelings about the recent death threat towards him.

"The grim face was because…"

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

At 11 am on May 24, BTS held a comeback press conference at Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul. When Jimin was asked if the reason he looked grim at departure to the U.S. was because of the death threat, he answered with a smile, "The grim face was because we had shooting for the 'comeback show' for two days straight, and also because I stayed awake on purpose for the long flight."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

He went on, "I think fans are worrying a lot since it was the second time after last year," and comforted his fans by saying, "But I have no time to be swayed by those words, and many staffs are helping me from my side so it's okay. Many fans are concerned, but please don't be worried about this."

BTS performed their title song FAKE LOVE on 2018 Billboard Music Award in Las Vegas on May 21 as the world premiere and was awarded a Top Social Artist continuing on from last year. The third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has brought a sweeping shift in major music charts including Billboard, flaunting their influence throughout the whole world.

By Bongbong and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

