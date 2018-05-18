OFFICIAL: BTS Completed Filming 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'…Will Air on May 25 Local Time

BTS began promoting their third album in the U.S. after filming NBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On May 18 (KST).

Go BTS!

BTS members reunited with the host of TheEllen show, Ellen DeGeneres 6 months after they've first appeared on the show. DeGeneres informed BTS' appearance on her show via SNS and made ARMYs flutter.

It is announced that BTS during the show disclosed and performed their third full album title song FAKE LOVE, captivating Ellen DeGeneres once again and the audiences at the site. Since this was their second time appearing on the show after 6 months of an interval, BTS generously showed off their music and performances that they've elaborately prepared.

BTS initially appeared on The Ellen Show in 2017 November.

Last time, The Ellen show had fully supported the boys by producing extra seats and treating them as the superstars across the sea, however, The Ellen show once again backed BTS this time for their all-time classic comeback.

In addition to performing their title song, BTS additionally disclosed new tracks on the album. It is told that DeGeneres and the boys had a brisk conversation, and the show is going to air on May 25 local time.

BTS' FAKE LOVE is about finding out that one's love of fate actually was fake. FAKE LOVE is announced to be a genre of Emo Hip-hop, in which the sounds of Grunge Rock guitar and grubby trap beats create a melancholy mood. It is set to be released on May 18 at 6 pm via various online music sites and BTS will perform in 2018 Billboard Music Award for the song's world premiere.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

