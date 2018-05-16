PHOTOS: JUNGKOOK's Even More Ungraded Beauty With Slicked Back Hairstyle

BTS Jungkook who's upgrading his handsomeness every day is coming back with a more manly look. In the teaser clip of FAKE LOVE released on May 15, Jungkook appeared with half of his bangs slicked back.

How can he get handsomer everyday? T_T

In the video, Jungkook hurriedly enters a 'magic shop'. He steps into the store and looks around the inside with eyes full of wariness. Then he gets handed a key from somebody. Looking half scared, half curious, Jungkook unlocks the door of a room in which a mysterious man is waiting for him.

In this teaser video, Jungkook gave off his charm by setting an unprecedented mood. Until recently, it was common for Jungkook to cover his forehead with bangs. This hairstyle was good for maximizing his cute and youthful facial features.

However, Jungkook is a grown-up now. He's now starting to highlight his manly attraction. The movie-like teaser has also been so beautifully acted out by him.

BTS has arrived in LA on May 14 and began its schedule in the U.S. Their first-ever performance of the new song is to be revealed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Ahead of this, they will participate in various promotion activities in the U.S, including the appearance on NBC's talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

