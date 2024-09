Xiumin is the only monolid member in EXO. But it's been told that the size of his eyes is the biggest among all the members.

He has the largest eyes among EXO?

Some even say that his eyes take up almost half of his face.

Wanna take a look how big Xiumin's eyes are?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com