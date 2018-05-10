1 읽는 중

"I Wish I Could Have Brother Like Him♡" …EXO's XIUMIN Is The Only Member To Have a Sister

XIUMIN is the only member among EXO to have a sister.

He is very determined haha

His love of his sister was pretty obvious in many of the interviews. People expected XIUMIN to be an attentive brother, saying "I wish I could have a brother like XIUMIN."

In previous radio broadcasting, XIUMIN was questioned, "I've heard that your sister is 2 years younger than you. Did you ever think she is cheeky?" While brothers and sisters normally quarrel 24/7 with no specific reasons, he answered, "my sister is lovely. I never felt she's cheeky. Actually, I didn't hear from her much these days. Hey XIUMIN sister! Why don't you call me?" And fans' hearts started to flutter.

According to EXO members, XIUMIN and his sister look pretty much alike. Time to time, he is getting asked if he could introduce his sister to any of the members.

"If your sister says, "I must date one of your members!" who would it be?" And XIUMIN answered "Do they really have to date? I will tell her to date no one." On XIUMIN's remark, Chen added, "One day, I asked if XIUMIN could introduce his sister to me and he said no. He was very determined."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

