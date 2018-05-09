BLACKPINK vs 2NE1, What's Similar & What's Different

Similar but different and different but similar. It's a phrase that exactly describes the comparison between 2NE1 and BLACKPINK. 2NE1 is the first girl group from YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK is the second. Now, their second anniversary is nearing. Will BLACKPINK be the second 2NE1? Or will they set their own name as a powerful brand?

Which group is closer to your taste?

"Selected with talents" vs "Talents plus appearance"

2NE1 which debuted in 2009, was made up of members selected by prioritizing talent and potential. Yang Hyun Suk, YG representative has mentioned that "Park Bom, CL, and Minzy have all prepared for a solo debut." This means they had the talent backed up. BLACKPINK was first planned in 2011. At that time, Yang Hyun Suk has said, "I want to add YG's color to a pretty girl group like Girl's Generation." BLACKPINK became an issue because of the members' beauty when their profile images were released prior to debut. Responses saying that YG, which was known for 'not considering looks' have prepared determinedly.

Overseas Korean team vs Multinational team

At the point of a debut, 2NE1's average age was 20.75 years old and average practice period was approximately 3 years. BLACKPINK's average age is similar to 2NE1 with 19.75 years old, but practice period is longer with 5 years. While 2NE1 is an 'overseas Korean team' with members who lived abroad(Park Bom and CL) and a second generation of an immigrant to the Philippines(Sandara Park), BLACKPINK is a multinational team with members with New Zealand(Rosé) and Thailand(Lisa) nationality. 2NE1 being capable of English, French, Japanese, Filipino, and BLACKPINK of English, Chinese, Japanese and Thai, both groups are highly capable in the foreign languages.

Music made by Teddy

Teddy, the producer from YG, is responsible for producing music of both 2NE1 and BLACKPINK. The reason why some say BLACKPINK's Boombayah and Whistle are not much different from 2NE1's music, is probably because Teddy's colors are strongly reflected in the songs. Teddy produced 2NE1's numerous hit songs including their debut title Fire, I don't care andI am the best.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

