BTS Drops Another Mysterious 'Diary Entry' of JUNGKOOK, An Updated Saga of “Love Yourself” Series

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BigHit Entertainment identified BTS's Love Yourself as a large-scale series that will unveil throughout 2017 and 2018.

How can it be so meticulous? It's amazing..

In last few years, BTS released sets of teasers shedding light on the theme of Love Yourself.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Individual teaser posters contained phrases on juvenescence, friendship, and challenges. Shortly after it's release and prior to their comeback in 2017, BTS revealed more details of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life with 'The Notes' of Jin. The story about groups' critical night was retold from Jin's perspective,

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BTS Twitter Thread.

However, on May 4, BTS dropped another series of 'The Notes' entry, this time from Jungkook's perspective. The entry brings back to the time when Jungkook had an accident.

The content implies his thoughts when he started losing his consciousness after getting hit by a car. This entry weaves together with the storyline previously released, and it leads up to their new album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’, the continuation of LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her'.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

This post of Jungkook's diary-like entry seems to disentangle the concept of Love Yourself series like a novel. They compressed BTS's outlook on the world, the view that they direct, and the story of their music in words.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS is set to release and perform LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear’ on May 18 in Las Vegas through Billboard Music Award. And they also confirmed appearing on The Ellen Show, vividly demonstrating their global popularity.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

