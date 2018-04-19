BTS' New Brand MV Released…Come Watch their Charming Performance

BTS' new music video, You're so Beautiful, created to promote the brand Lotte Dutyfree, is gaining popularity. The music video which has been released on April 10 through Youtube, has reached over 200,000 views as of April 19.

We need more ads like this...

The video in which BTS' stylish and rhythmical performance can be seen, was filmed mainly in locations around Jamsil and Seoul COEX. The teaser video released before the main video reached over 2,660,000 views in just a week since it was released on April 3 through Lotte Dutyfree's official online channel.

BTS has been the model for Lotte Dutyfree since last November and they will continue to involve in various activities as the brand's model.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

