1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU Discusses Her Reluctance Before Deciding to Star in the Controversial TV Series

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Yonhap

ⓒ Yonhap

IU plays the female lead on tvN's TV series 'My Ahjussi.' She said in a press conference, however, that she urged the director of the series not to cast her at first.

Critics say there's sexism in the old man and young woman pairing.

The press conference for the series was held on April 11 KST at Time Square located in the southern district of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The conference was attended by the lead actors including IU and Lee Sun-kyun.

The 24-year-old singer told the reporters that she was reluctant to take the role at first because of the previous controversy surrounding her pedophilic portrayal of herself in her fourth mini album, 'Chatshire,' released in 2015.

"I am aware of that controversy. I learned that if I'm not careful in communicating myself, someone's going to get hurt in the process," said IU. "Which is why I told the director to reconsider casting me for the role," she explained.

"But after reading the script, I didn't feel like there was anything I'd feel uncomfortable about," IU went on, explaining that how she felt about the script ultimately made her decide she could take on the role.

'My Ahjussi' delineates the lives of three middle-aged men and a young woman who has led a rough life riddled with financial difficulties.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT