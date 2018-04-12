IU Discusses Her Reluctance Before Deciding to Star in the Controversial TV Series

IU plays the female lead on tvN's TV series 'My Ahjussi.' She said in a press conference, however, that she urged the director of the series not to cast her at first.

Critics say there's sexism in the old man and young woman pairing.

The press conference for the series was held on April 11 KST at Time Square located in the southern district of Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The conference was attended by the lead actors including IU and Lee Sun-kyun.

The 24-year-old singer told the reporters that she was reluctant to take the role at first because of the previous controversy surrounding her pedophilic portrayal of herself in her fourth mini album, 'Chatshire,' released in 2015.

"I am aware of that controversy. I learned that if I'm not careful in communicating myself, someone's going to get hurt in the process," said IU. "Which is why I told the director to reconsider casting me for the role," she explained.

"But after reading the script, I didn't feel like there was anything I'd feel uncomfortable about," IU went on, explaining that how she felt about the script ultimately made her decide she could take on the role.

'My Ahjussi' delineates the lives of three middle-aged men and a young woman who has led a rough life riddled with financial difficulties.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

