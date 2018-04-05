PHOTOS: K-pop Stars Who Literally Fell Asleep On Air

The life of a K-pop star must be exhausting. From rehearsals to concerts to TV shows, they have hardly enough time for a proper break, let alone sleep.
Try and guess who these are!
Which is why some stars couldn't shake off the sweet lure of sleep...while on air!
Here is a compilation of idols who have fallen asleep while still on camera.
- Q: A sleeping beauty?
A: YURI of GIRLS' GENERATION
- Q: Enjoying the massage chair a bit too much?
A: SANDEUL of B1A4
- Q: Probably not a good idea to lie in bed...
A: YAN AN of PENTAGON
- Q: These two have fallen asleep together.
A: WONWOO & S.COOPS of SEVENTEEN
By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com