PHOTOS: K-pop Stars Who Literally Fell Asleep On Air

The life of a K-pop star must be exhausting. From rehearsals to concerts to TV shows, they have hardly enough time for a proper break, let alone sleep.

Try and guess who these are!

Which is why some stars couldn't shake off the sweet lure of sleep...while on air!

Here is a compilation of idols who have fallen asleep while still on camera.

Who do you think these are? Try and guess.

Q: A sleeping beauty?

A: YURI of GIRLS' GENERATION

Q: Enjoying the massage chair a bit too much?

A: SANDEUL of B1A4

Q: Probably not a good idea to lie in bed...

A: YAN AN of PENTAGON

Q: These two have fallen asleep together.

A: WONWOO & S.COOPS of SEVENTEEN

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

