FINALLY! BTS Documentary Series 'BURN THE STAGE' to Air Tonight

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube

Photo from YouTube

BTS documentary series 'BURN THE STAGE' will finally be launched tonight.

We've been waiting for so long.

On March 28 24:00 KST, 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' Episodes 1 and 2 will premier on the YouTube channel @BANGTANTV.

'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' Episode 1 and 2 will feature the highlights of the full 8 episodes of 'BURN THE STAGE' as well as closely examine behind-the-scenes of the 300 days of 'The Wings Tour.' Viewers will be able to see how members strive to gift fans with the perfect stage every time.

The first episode features BTS members practicing a year ago, before 'The Wings Tour' takes off. Paying attention to no one else but themselves, you can see members pouring out their hearts, clashing and making up along their way up to the stage.

The second episode features BTS in Seoul kicking off 'The Wings Tour,' as well as up-close behind-the-scenes of BTS in Chile. With ARMYs more passionate than BTS, the Chilean fervor spices up the unexpected chain of events that roll out during BTS' stay in South America. Fans will be able to see how the BTS boys struggle and agonize to put on stage a flawless performance.

The episodes will exclusively air on YouTube Red.

Meanwhile, the official and special trailer of the documentary series respectively released on March 14 and 19 recorded over 5.36 million views and 60 thousand comments.

Episodes of 'BURN THE STAGE' will be released weekly, with the first two episodes launched tonight. Episode 1 is free for all viewers to watch, whereas episode 2 can viewed only by YouTube Red subscribers. The last episode is to air on May 9 24:00 KST.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

