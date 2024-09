Having a beard is often interpreted as a sign of manliness.

Do you think they could pull off this look?

Most of K-pop idols are without one, however, preferring to pursue the image of a pretty boy.

It's difficult to imagine how the members of BTS would look with beards.

V once filmed himself shaving on V LIVE making fans' hearts flutter.

Recently, the photos of BTS members in beards created a buzz online.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com