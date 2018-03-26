RED VELVET to Perform in Pyongyang Possibly with Kim Jong-un in the Audience

South Korean musicians will be performing in North Korea for the first time in sixteen years.

RED VELVET will be the 1st S. Korean musician to perform in N. Korea in 16 years.

Red Velvet is among the team of musicians that will represent South Korea at the North-South joint performance titled "Spring Is On Its Way" that will take place in Pyongyang on April 1st and 3rd.

Seohyun of Girls' Generation will host the event as well as participate as one of the performers.

While the idea of the Gangnam Style star Psy performing was entertained for a while, it was met by a strong disapproval from North. Psy's music isn't very well received by the North Korean audience. They view him as "a capitalist punk" and feel resistant to his music.

It is confirmed that Red Velvet will perform their hit singles "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy."

Meanwhile, it hasn't been confirmed whether the North's leader Kim Jong-un would be watching the performance at the concert venue. Since it is a place for reconciliation between the two Koreas, there's a possibility that he might be present.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

