1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RED VELVET to Perform in Pyongyang Possibly with Kim Jong-un in the Audience

중앙일보

입력

Kim Jong-un (left), and Red Velvet (right)

Kim Jong-un (left), and Red Velvet (right)

South Korean musicians will be performing in North Korea for the first time in sixteen years.

RED VELVET will be the 1st S. Korean musician to perform in N. Korea in 16 years.

Red Velvet is among the team of musicians that will represent South Korea at the North-South joint performance titled "Spring Is On Its Way" that will take place in Pyongyang on April 1st and 3rd.

Seohyun of Girls' Generation will host the event as well as participate as one of the performers.

While the idea of the Gangnam Style star Psy performing was entertained for a while, it was met by a strong disapproval from North. Psy's music isn't very well received by the North Korean audience. They view him as "a capitalist punk" and feel resistant to his music.

It is confirmed that Red Velvet will perform their hit singles "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy."

Meanwhile, it hasn't been confirmed whether the North's leader Kim Jong-un would be watching the performance at the concert venue. Since it is a place for reconciliation between the two Koreas, there's a possibility that he might be present.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT