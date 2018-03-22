1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“You could never fall out of love with me” SUGA of BTS Explains Why You Should Date Him

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

The lyrics to BTS' 2014 single 'Boy in Luv' goes "you're going to regret not dating me."

"I'm the type of guy who makes the first move," says Suga.

How do you think Suga explained the reasons why somebody would regret not dating him?

ⓒ News1

ⓒ News1

In a 2014 interview with the Japanese entertainment magazine Hanryupia, Suga said that "you could never fall out of love with me."

"I'm the type of guy who makes the first move," he said.

When asked in what kind of situation he would ask a girl out, Suga replied that he thinks "it's best to tell her how you feel sincerely when there's just the two of us."

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

What a true romanticist Suga is! It really seems as though anyone who lets go of Suga would regret it.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT