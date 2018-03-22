“You could never fall out of love with me” SUGA of BTS Explains Why You Should Date Him

The lyrics to BTS' 2014 single 'Boy in Luv' goes "you're going to regret not dating me."

"I'm the type of guy who makes the first move," says Suga.

How do you think Suga explained the reasons why somebody would regret not dating him?

In a 2014 interview with the Japanese entertainment magazine Hanryupia, Suga said that "you could never fall out of love with me."

When asked in what kind of situation he would ask a girl out, Suga replied that he thinks "it's best to tell her how you feel sincerely when there's just the two of us."

What a true romanticist Suga is! It really seems as though anyone who lets go of Suga would regret it.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

