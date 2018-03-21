This is EXO's New Luxurious Vehicle Called 'Hotel on Wheels'

Here's the car for artists and actors who need to endure a long period of time in their cars while waiting to perform. This car is so luxurious that it's even dubbed a 'hotel.'

A top class idol needs a top class vehicle.

On March 21 KST, Hyundai Motor Company released 'SOLATI Moving Hotel,' a customized vehicle for SM Entertainment celebrities.

Hyundai Motor Company says that the vehicle was built based on interviews held with SM Entertainment celebrities, reflecting which features needed to be accentuated and which had to be revised.

The SOLATI Moving Hotel has seats that recline as far back as 165 degrees, so artists can relax as if they were back home tucked tight in their beds. The seats also turn 90 degrees, so artists can study their material as if they were sitting at a desk. You can adjust the lighting in the car, and there's room reserved for doing makeup. There's also a mini-fridge.

The SOLATI Moving Hotel will be delivered to SM Entertainment in the earlier half of 2018.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com