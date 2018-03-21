1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Would Happen If All 7 BTS Boys Fell in Love with the Same Woman?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community


Q. What would happen if all seven BTS boys fell in love with the same woman? 

Here's how the seven BTS boys would react.

BTS answers the question in a clip titled 'SKooL Luv Affair keyword talk.' It's already been four years since they released the album. The one-of-a-kind answers show each member's personality. Let's take a look member by member.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


RM I wouldn't give up even if something like that happened among BTS. Should something like that happen, although I wish it wouldn't, I would try my best so there's nothing to regret later on.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Suga This is a classic love or friendship situation. I would respect the lady's choice, as I wholeheartedly respect others' opinion. I wouldn't force her to love me.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


J-Hope That would put me in a bind. I'm very sensitive when it comes to love. I would hear out all the sides of the story and try to work it out.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Jin I would give up. I have some very close friends, and if they were to fight over love, I wouldn't try to salvage the situation nor join in, I would just watch from afar. I really would stand out of the way.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Jimin Wouldn't I have found someone else? I think that you can find love and friendship at the same time.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


I would watch other members and look for a chance. When I fall in love, I completely fall in love. I give my everything.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube


Jungkook I would like (her) to the end. I wouldn't give up on her.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

RM and Jungkook chose love, which shows their adventurous, ambitious, competitive side. I would want someone like that to love me. Jin and Suga, who chose friendship, show their caring sides. Suga, J-Hope, and V, who took another path, seem to be very careful, considering all parties involved.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT