What Would Happen If All 7 BTS Boys Fell in Love with the Same Woman?



Q. What would happen if all seven BTS boys fell in love with the same woman?

Here's how the seven BTS boys would react.

BTS answers the question in a clip titled 'SKooL Luv Affair keyword talk.' It's already been four years since they released the album. The one-of-a-kind answers show each member's personality. Let's take a look member by member.



RM I wouldn't give up even if something like that happened among BTS. Should something like that happen, although I wish it wouldn't, I would try my best so there's nothing to regret later on.





Suga This is a classic love or friendship situation. I would respect the lady's choice, as I wholeheartedly respect others' opinion. I wouldn't force her to love me.



J-Hope That would put me in a bind. I'm very sensitive when it comes to love. I would hear out all the sides of the story and try to work it out.





Jin I would give up. I have some very close friends, and if they were to fight over love, I wouldn't try to salvage the situation nor join in, I would just watch from afar. I really would stand out of the way.



Jimin Wouldn't I have found someone else? I think that you can find love and friendship at the same time.





V I would watch other members and look for a chance. When I fall in love, I completely fall in love. I give my everything.



Jungkook I would like (her) to the end. I wouldn't give up on her.

RM and Jungkook chose love, which shows their adventurous, ambitious, competitive side. I would want someone like that to love me. Jin and Suga, who chose friendship, show their caring sides. Suga, J-Hope, and V, who took another path, seem to be very careful, considering all parties involved.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

