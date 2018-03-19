BIGBANG's T.O.P Under Scrutiny for Releasing 'Flower Road' While Serving in the Military

Is it legal for those serving in the military to take part in commercial activities?

Yongsan-gu Office of Seoul is investigating BIGBANG's T.O.P, who is fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker, in relation to his recently released album 'Flower Road.'

On March 14, Yongsan District made an inquiry to Seoul Regional Military Manpower Administration regarding T.O.P's breach of the duty of the prohibition of concurrent offices as a public service worker. The administration has yet to reply.

'Flower Road' was released on a digital music platform by YG Entertainment on March 13 18:00. The song was a message of farewell with G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung beginning their military service. T.O.P, who enlisted in the military in February 2017, wrote the lyrics and took part in singing. T.O.P is said to have asserted "'Flower Road' was written before my enlistment and I didn't know the track would be released."

According to public service workers' code of conduct, one is prohibited from having concurrent jobs while on duty. So if T.O.P profits from the track, he can be said to have broken his code of conduct. T.O.P has already been convicted guilty of smoking marijuana.

Tracks and albums that were released or signed for release prior to enlistment haven't been a problem since now. JYJ members Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jae-joong have released solo albums respectively while serving in the military, with Park Yoo-chun serving as a public service worker. They both specified that the works were complete before their enlistment.

