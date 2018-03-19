1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Suga Wears What Every Boyfriend Should Wear

중앙일보

입력

Photo From BTS Facebook

Photo From BTS Facebook

Suga the fashionista shows what a model boyfriend should wear.

What's your favorite look on Suga?

If you want to dress yourself or your boyfriend right, turn to Suga's photos for a lookbook.

Black is always right

Photo From BTS Facebook

Photo From BTS Facebook

Here's a failproof look.

A chic black T-shirt and a hoodie matched with light-colored destroyed jeans.

The look is simple, effortless, and accentuates your bad boy charms.

How to pull off a classic white T-shirt

Photo From BTS Facebook

Photo From BTS Facebook

Many make the mistake of regarding a white T-shirt as boring, but there's no item better to wear with dazzling accessories.

Match it with a beanie and a hip-hop necklace, and you have your look of the week.

To complete your street look, baggy pants will get the job done.

A treat for a special occasion!

Photo From BTS Facebook

Photo From BTS Facebook

This look is reserved for a romantic occasion. If a formal jacket is too much and a casual look is too less, here's the look you want to go for.

Checked cardigans on top of a white shirt, with simple slacks to back them up works for everyone.

We especially recommend this look for younger men striving to steal the hearts of older women.

Military mix-and-match

Photo From BTS Facebook

Photo From BTS Facebook

Wear a military look the wrong way, and you may give off a gloomy, hostile vibe. But when you wear it full of color like Suga does, you have the model boyfriend look.

Here's Suga wearing an eye-catching hoodie inside a sporty outerwear matched with military pants.

This look is granted to catch everyone's eyes.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

