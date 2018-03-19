PHOTOS: Suga Wears What Every Boyfriend Should Wear

Suga the fashionista shows what a model boyfriend should wear.
What's your favorite look on Suga?
If you want to dress yourself or your boyfriend right, turn to Suga's photos for a lookbook.
Black is always right
Here's a failproof look.
A chic black T-shirt and a hoodie matched with light-colored destroyed jeans.
The look is simple, effortless, and accentuates your bad boy charms.
How to pull off a classic white T-shirt
Many make the mistake of regarding a white T-shirt as boring, but there's no item better to wear with dazzling accessories.
Match it with a beanie and a hip-hop necklace, and you have your look of the week.
To complete your street look, baggy pants will get the job done.
A treat for a special occasion!
This look is reserved for a romantic occasion. If a formal jacket is too much and a casual look is too less, here's the look you want to go for.
Checked cardigans on top of a white shirt, with simple slacks to back them up works for everyone.
We especially recommend this look for younger men striving to steal the hearts of older women.
Military mix-and-match
Wear a military look the wrong way, and you may give off a gloomy, hostile vibe. But when you wear it full of color like Suga does, you have the model boyfriend look.
Here's Suga wearing an eye-catching hoodie inside a sporty outerwear matched with military pants.
This look is granted to catch everyone's eyes.
By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com