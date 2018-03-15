Pro Wrestler JOHN CENA Declares Himself an ARMY

American professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena declared himself an ARMY.

It's been quite some time since he's openly expressed his love for BTS

ARMYs were surprised when the legendary wrestler John Cena posted a photo of J-Hope on his Instagram account.

Sharing more photos of BTS and J-Hope (as well as other Korean artists i.e. Supreme Boi and PSY), ARMYs naturally came to wonder whether the muscular star was an ARMY too.

He doesn't explain why he posts the photos. He simply states in his bio, "These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

In a recent interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Metro, John Cena was asked if his posts meant that he’s part of the ARMY.

Laughing, he stated, “See, if I were to explain, that would defeat the purpose! Although I will say, ‘Base Line’ is my favorite track on the J-Hope mixtape. I also like Hangsang.”

John Cena continued, “What started as a happy accident has turned into something wonderful. I’ve been introduced to a new piece of culture, which I think is fantastic because I’m learning through social media.”

"It's a very rare occurrence, so I'm very happy to say… yeah, screw it, I'm in," he said.

Another high-profile figure to join the global ARMY!

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com