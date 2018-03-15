1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Pro Wrestler JOHN CENA Declares Himself an ARMY

중앙일보

입력

John Cena(left) and J-Hope of BTS. Photo from AP and BTS&#39; Facebook

John Cena(left) and J-Hope of BTS. Photo from AP and BTS&#39; Facebook

American professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena declared himself an ARMY.

It's been quite some time since he's openly expressed his love for BTS

ARMYs were surprised when the legendary wrestler John Cena posted a photo of J-Hope on his Instagram account.

Sharing more photos of BTS and J-Hope (as well as other Korean artists i.e. Supreme Boi and PSY), ARMYs naturally came to wonder whether the muscular star was an ARMY too.

He doesn't explain why he posts the photos. He simply states in his bio, "These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

In a recent interview with the U.K.-based newspaper Metro, John Cena was asked if his posts meant that he’s part of the ARMY.

Laughing, he stated, “See, if I were to explain, that would defeat the purpose! Although I will say, ‘Base Line’ is my favorite track on the J-Hope mixtape. I also like Hangsang.”

J-Hope. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

J-Hope. Photo from BTS&#39; Facebook

관련기사

John Cena continued, “What started as a happy accident has turned into something wonderful. I’ve been introduced to a new piece of culture, which I think is fantastic because I’m learning through social media.”

"It's a very rare occurrence, so I'm very happy to say… yeah, screw it, I'm in," he said.

Another high-profile figure to join the global ARMY!

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT