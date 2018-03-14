1 읽는 중

J-HOPE's Mixtape 'Hope World' Lands No.38 on Billboard 200 and Sets Record for Korean Solo Artist

중앙일보

입력

BTS member J-Hope's first solo mixtape landed No.38 on Billboard 200, charting for two consecutive weeks. This is a first for a Korean solo artist.

Even going solo BTS is unbeatable

According to the latest chart released by Billboard U.S. on March 13, J-Hope's first solo mixtape 'Hope World' charted No.38 on Billboard 200. Rising 25 places above last week's rank (63rd), J-Hope's charting for two weeks straight is a record for a Korean solo artist.

Cover of J-Hope&#39;s mixtape.

Cover of J-Hope&#39;s mixtape.

In addition, J-Hope charted on a number of charts, including charting first on 'World Album,' third on 'Independent Album,' fourth on 'Digital Album,' and 35th on 'Canadian Album.' He even made the 'Top Rap Album' chart, landing No.19 and once again proving his international fame.

J-Hope as a solo artist charted third on 'Emerging Artist' and 91st on 'Artist 100.'

J-Hope released 'Hope World,' his first mixtape ever, which contains the title 'Daydream' as well as seven additional tracks.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

