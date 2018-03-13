BIGBANG's TAEYANG·DAESUNG Begin Military Service…How Much Time Left for BTS?

BIGBANG's Taeyang enlisted in the military on March 12. Daesung will enter the military a day after, on March 13. G-Dragon entered the military last January, and T.O.P in February 2017.

All Korean men must serve in the military.

With all the members whisked off to the military, only Seungri is a civilian. Seungri plans to join his fellow members at the end of this year after releasing a solo album.

So why the sudden rush to the army? It's because T.O.P, G-Dragon, and Taeyang cannot delay their military service any longer.

It's mandatory for Korean men to carry out their military service before the end of one's 30th (American age) year.

Daesung (28) and Seungri (27) can postpone their military service for two or three years, but the quintet plans to make their comeback altogether as fast as they can. T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung will all be discharged in 2019.

Then what about the BTS boys?

Jin (25) is the oldest. Born in July, he turns 26 at the end of the year. So, technically, Jin turns 30 after four years. He has to enlist in the army before December 31, 2022.

Of course, there's also the option of being exempt from the military. Those determined unsuitable after physical exams or who acquire permanent residency abroad can be exempt from mandatory military service. But Korean society considers exemption a taboo, therefore most male celebrities tend to enlist in the military.

Aged 25 years old, Suga is the second oldest in the group. Suga just celebrated his 25th birthday and will turn 30 in March 2023, after five years. He can postpone his military duties until December 2023.

The youngest, Jungkook (20) would be able to delay his enlistment as far as until December 31, 2027.

If BTS plans to still function as a group after members undergo their military service, then all members should enlist in a year after Jin begins his service.

Sadly, BTS as a group has only four years until members begin their military service.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

