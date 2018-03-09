“I miss you” “I'll be there soon♥” EXO's CHANYEOL & SEHUN's Bromance Moment Caught on Instagram

All EXO members have the looks of Prince Charming, but Chanyeol and Sehun especially stand out. And there seems to be a bromance budding between the two, and fans are loving every moment of it.

On March 8, Sehun shares a throwback photo of himself as a little child, labeling the photo as "ugly."

Chanyeol, the 'hyung', playfully comments "Agreed."

In turn, Sehun writes "I miss you hyung" and Chanyeol replies "I'll be there soon♥".

The two, apparently, have great chemistry together, even compared to the rest of the EXO members. They're frequently going on vacation together, and Chanyeol even made some time in his busy schedule to pay a visit to Sehun's drama set.

In a 2015-held radio interview, Chanyeol specified Sehun as the member he wants to go on vacation with. Chanyeol said, "I originally didn't use to hang out with Sehun, but these days, we're like two peas in a pod." He added, "Our way back home is in the same direction, so after practice, we head back home together, and on days without practice, I take him to hang out."

Asked which EXO member he would take to an uninhabited island, Chanyeol picked Sehun again. He joked "He (Sehun) needs to know how tough it is to get by," but we all know that he lovingly selected Sehun because the two feel most comfortable when they're together.

EXO-Ls expressed admiration at the endearing friendship.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

