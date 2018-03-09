♥HAPPY SUGADAY♥ Cute Little Celebration from the BTS Boys

Happy SugaDay! Fans all over the world are celebrating Suga's birthday on March 9, and so are the BTS boys.

Lots of love from ARMYs and BTS

The official BTS Twitter account gifted ARMYs with celebratory photos and clips of Suga.

The clip shows the BTS boys preparing a surprise birthday party for Suga. J-Hope, holding the birthday cake, along with the rest of the members, sing the happy birthday song when Suga enters the practice room.

And members also each uploaded a photo of Suga with endearing comments tailing the photo.

RM posted a drawing of the BTS-made BT21 characters KOYA (by RM) and SHOOKEY (by Suga) and wrote "MINSHOOKEY Happy Birthday."

Jimin posted a clip of Suga practicing his dance moves. The clip features Jimin bursting out laughing watching Suga dance. To which Suga left a comment stating "Why you laugh at such marvelous choreography. I was startled while working," and Jimin replied "You dance well. I was surprised watching your moves again." The twosome's cute mild squabble put a smile on fans' face.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

