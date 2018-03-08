DAESUNG of BIG BANG to be Enlisted in the Military on Mar. 13

Daesung of BIG BANG is going to be enlisted in the military this coming March 13.

It will be a long wait for all the BIG BANG fans!

BIG BANG's label YG Entertainment announced that Daesung is going to be enlisted in the recruit training center located in the Gangwon province on March 13 at 2 p.m. KST. Daesung is the fourth member of BIG BANG to serve in the military.

T.O.P is currently serving as a conscripted police officer and G-Dragon is at a different recruit training center in the eastern province of Gangwon. Taeyang will also begin his military service a day before Daesung on March 12.

The band's youngest member Seungri will join his bandmates after wrapping up his solo album and movie promotion schedules.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

