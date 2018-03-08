1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

DAESUNG of BIG BANG to be Enlisted in the Military on Mar. 13

중앙일보

입력

.

.

Daesung of BIG BANG is going to be enlisted in the military this coming March 13.

It will be a long wait for all the BIG BANG fans!

BIG BANG's label YG Entertainment announced that Daesung is going to be enlisted in the recruit training center located in the Gangwon province on March 13 at 2 p.m. KST. Daesung is the fourth member of BIG BANG to serve in the military.

.

.

T.O.P is currently serving as a conscripted police officer and G-Dragon is at a different recruit training center in the eastern province of Gangwon. Taeyang will also begin his military service a day before Daesung on March 12.

The band's youngest member Seungri will join his bandmates after wrapping up his solo album and movie promotion schedules.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT