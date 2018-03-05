What G-DRAGON's Big Sister Has to Say on His Enlistment

G-Dragon's big sister expressed her worried heart towards her enlisted brother.

We all had our tearful goodbyes, but what about his family member?

Miss Kwon Dami, G-Dragon's sister and the owner of a fashion retail market, uploaded a screenshot of a clip of herself hugging G-Dragon on her Instagram account on February 27.

She wrote "I didn't want to write something. I can't stop my tears. Be safe, my dear little brother. I love you more than anyone in the world."

G-Dragon's sister was listed under '2017 BoF 500: The People Shaping the Global Fashion Industry,' selected by 'Business of Fashion,' a U.K.-based fashion media.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

