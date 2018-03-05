"Compared to me, she's…" IU's Thoughts on Yoona as the New Help on Hyori's Home Stay

IU, the former help at Hyori's Home Stay Season 1 who spewed her quirky charms all over, mentioned Yoona, the current helper.

Who's the better help?

The March 4th-aired episode of Hyori's Home Stay featured the Lee Hyo-ri & Lee Sang-soon couple calling IU. Saying hello to the couple, IU expressed how much she missed them, telling them blatantly that she "really missed" the twosome.

While missing IU, the couple didn't hesitate to compliment Yoona, stating "Yoona's such a big help too. She's tall enough to get the dishes out from the upper cabinet. She can put together a vacuum cleaner and she's skilled in preparing the clam."

IU replied, "I read about Yoona in the news, and she really is good." IU added "She's also a good driver" and "Compared to me, she's (much better)." To which the couple replied "You need to be more up and about," making everyone laugh.

IU on Hyori's Home Stay Season 1

Yoona on Hyori's Home Stay Season 2

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

