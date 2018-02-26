1 읽는 중

Almost Every Item on BTS' Official Online Shop Gets Sold Out

중앙일보

입력

BTS Twitter @BTS_Twt (left), BTS official shop(right)

BTS' popularity led to every item being sold out the group's online shop.

Here is a list of things that are still available for purchase.

BTS official shop

BTS official shop

BTS official shop

BTS official shop

BTS' official online shop released a new line of products called "MUSTER Happy Ever After" on February 21 at 4 p.m. KST. The twenty-two most recently released items are currently all sold out or out of stock as of February 26.

Almost every BTS-related merchandise on the website got sold out save the BTS concert tour "The WINGS Tour: The Final" items including the towels, scarves, and the gloves.

Click here to visit BTS' official online shop: http://en.btsofficialshop.com/

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

