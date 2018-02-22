JIMIN & JUNGKOOK of BTS Spotted at Their Favorite Hangout Place

What do you think BTS did during the lunar new year's holiday also known as Seolnal?

Read to find out Jimin and Jungkook did over the holidays!

Jimin and Jungkook met up with Ha Sungwoon of Wanna One and hung out at the "room escape game cafe." Jimin and Sungwoon are a well-known pair of celebrity best friends. It seems like Jimin took Jungkook along with him.

The game cafe that the three hung out at is located in Apgujeong-dong, in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

The "room escape game" is pretty literal. It's a game where you have to escape a room in an hour. Every room has different rules. With every puzzle that you solve, you get a clue that helps you escape the room.

The game is extremely popular amongst the Korean youth.

Jungkook and Jimin weren't exceptions.

The owner of the room escape game cafe posted online that "Jimin and Jungkook of and Wanna One's Sungwoon came to hang out at the cafe. It's a good thing that I kept the store open on a holiday."

"It was fun!" wrote Jungkook.

Jimin and Jin also went to a room escape game cafe in Nonhyeon-dong last year. The two left their autographs at the cafe.

BTS seems to be really into the room escape game cafe. If you ever decide to visit Korea, you should try it! Maybe you will run into a BTS member.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com