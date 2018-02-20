"He's different when it's just us" BTS Boys Expose Fellow Member

Can you guess the BTS member with two very different sides to his personality?

Who's the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of the group?

On a radio program, the BTS boys were asked who "the member with two different personalities in front of fans and members."

The members, all at once, pointed to Suga.

Suga seemed flustered, saying "I'm actually a man of few words, I like to be alone, but I want to act all cute and show my good sides to my fans." He added, "So I guess the members could think that the hyung (referring to himself) is pretending to be cute."

To which Jimin replied, "What I meant by being different is that Suga hyung is always so cute and adorable (in front of fans) but turns into a grandpa as soon as he sets his foot in our dorm. As soon as he returns home, he crawls his way into the apartment." Jimin's comment caused everyone to burst out laughing.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com