How BTS Asks a Girl Out ♥

Have you ever imagined how BTS members would ask a girl out? In a manly way? In a sweet way? In a past interview, BTS acted out situations in which they asked a girl out. VoomVoom is here to deliver BTS' way of asking a girl out word by word.

"In a subtle and sexy way," said Jimin.

Suga's way of asking a girl out: text her
Suga Says "First text her asking, 'how are you?'"

J-Hope's way of asking a girl out: listen to her
J-Hope Says "You've got to listen to her heart. Can't you hear the beating of my heart?"

Jin's way of asking a girl out: kiss her on the cheek
Jin Says "When I see her, I'll tell her 'thank you, my love' and then kiss her"

V's way of asking a girl out: like a man
V Says "Like a man!"

Jimin's way of asking a girl out: in a sultry way
Jimin Says "Manly is good, but I prefer a subtle and sultry approach."

This was meant to be a kind of a roleplay but don't you think they are adorable? Anyone would be happy to be on the receiving end of such a proposal.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

