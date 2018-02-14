What KANG DANIEL Has to Say on His Alleged Relationship with YUK JI-DAM

Kang Daniel's agency announced that "the agency would take firm action against rumors based on past friendship," as rapper Yuk Ji-dam claimed that she and Kang Daniel had been in a relationship.

It's time to hear his side of the story.

Wanna One's agency YMC Entertainment announced on February 14 that the agency "would take firm action against online rumors and fake news based on a past friendship of the artist."

Previously, Yuk Ji-dam had posted a screenshot of a Kang Daniel fanfiction blog, asserting that the "story was hers." She asserted that she had been in a relationship with Kang Daniel, and the fanfiction seemed to be based on her story.

As Yuk Ji-dam and Wanna One fans engaged in a war of words, rapper Kasper added fuel to the fire with her lengthy post of how the two had contacted each with good intentions and mutually put an end as 'Produce 101 Season 2' took off.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

