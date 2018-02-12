BTS Won Grand Prize at Every Music Awards of 2017…Will They Win Another One?

BTS was nominated for four categories at Korean Music Awards. The Korean Music Awards awards artists based on their musicality rather than their commercial achievements.

The Korean Music Awards will announce its winners on Feb. 28.

The Korea Press Foundation announced the nominees for The 15th Korea Music Awards on February 6. According to the announcement, the music awards will be divided into 3 sectors and 24 categories.

BTS was the second most nominated artist after IU and Hyukoh.

BTS album LOVE YOURSELF: HER released in September last year and its title track "DNA" allowed the band to win nominations for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The seven-piece boy band was the Grand Prize winners at every major music awards of 2017, including Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and The Golden Disc.

Will BTS win the Grand Prize at The Korean Music Awards as well?

The 15th Korean Music Awards will be held on February 28 at 7 p.m. KST at Guro Art Valley in Seoul. The ceremony will be broadcast on EBS SPACE.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com