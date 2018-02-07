1 읽는 중

Happiest Moments in the Lives of BTS ④ : JUNGKOOK Is Happy Because of You

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ BTS Official Facebook

ⓒ BTS Official Facebook

If you were to pick one boy band most loved in the world at the moment, BTS would certainly make the cut. BTS enjoys a global adoration and popularity. Which moment in their successful career would the BTS boys pick as their happiest? "ARMYs" was the first thought that popped into their minds. The seven superstars take turns to share the happiest moment in their lives as BTS.

His fans allow him to keep going even when things are tough, Jungkook says.

Jungkook revealed in an interview with SK Telecom last year that he "couldn't possibly pick one happiest moment in his career," as there have been many such instances.

BTS wasn't always the big stars they are now. How did Jungkook manage to stay happy all throughout the years? It's "all thanks to the fans," Jungkook says. "Because of our fans, I was able to stay happy and positive" even when things were tough, he said.

"I was happy that so many people loved us and our songs last year, and I'm happy that we are able to begin this year with such a big blessing," he said on the red carpet of The 27th Seoul Music Awards held on January 25.

ⓒ BTS Official Facebook

ⓒ BTS Official Facebook

What awaits Jungkook this year? Jungkook is always happy thanks to the loving support of his fans, and we hope that the future of BTS would be filled with more wonderful surprises.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

