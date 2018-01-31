Watch: BTS JIN Being Extra Hyper and Dancing Frantically at Seoul Music Awards

Everybody knows Jin of BTS is no king of subtleties.

Jin, why are you so extra?

The fan-filmed clip of Jin dancing in his seat to NU'EST's performance at The 27th Seoul Music Awards went viral online.

While other members of BTS were also seemingly enjoying the song, Jin took it a step further. During the fellow K-pop boy band's performance, Jin did not engage in conversations with his bandmates, staring intently at the stage.

Then all of a sudden, he snatched up the water bottle from the table and started dancing frantically, like he was in a trance.

What's even more interesting is the BTS members' reaction to Jin's spasm of excitement. They acted as though there wasn't anything unusual about Jin's comedic dancing - like they were used to it.

BTS won the Grand Prize at the Music Awards held on January 25. They were also Grand Prize winners at this year's Golden Disc as well.

Watch Jin's frenzied dancing in the clip below:

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

